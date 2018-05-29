Popeye’s, Wendy’s, car wash, retail offices planned

Pedro Lujan and Richpop LLC plan to build a Popeye’s restaurant at 12149 Jefferson Davis Highway. A 3,185-square-foot building 19 1/2 feet tall is...

Pedro Lujan and Richpop LLC plan to build a Popeye’s restaurant at 12149 Jefferson Davis Highway. A 3,185-square-foot building 19 1/2 feet tall is planned on 2.44 acres. Site plan approval is pending.

•A Wendy’s restaurant is planned for 7030 Iron Bridge Road. The site plan has been approved, planning administrator Joe Feest said. Kingsland Towncenter LLC of North Chesterfield plans to construct a 2,584-square-foot building on .94 acre with 24 parking spaces. The land has commercial zoning.

•A “Flagstop Car Wash” is planned for 2100 Ruffin Mill Road. Plans include a 3,227-square-foot building 20-feet tall on 1.08 acres. The property is zoned commercial and is owned by CMA Properties Inc. Site plan approval is pending.

•Shawn Dunn of Chester is planning to build a 1,824-square-foot office and a 2,400-square-foot shop on 2.95 acres at 16530 and 16600 Happy Hill Road. The plan has been approved for the site, which is zoned industrial.

•Chester resident Linda Harris plans to build a 10,000-square-foot retail building at 6200 Rivington Drive south of Route 10 west of Branders Creek Drive. The 2.07-acre property is currently vacant and zoned commercial. A site plan has been approved. Harris said she does not yet have a tenant for the property.