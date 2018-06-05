Event encourages students to read during the summer

Trying to help avert a “summer slide” was the driving force behind last week’s first-ever Summer Reading Palooza. The event, which was organized by...

Trying to help avert a “summer slide” was the driving force behind last week’s first-ever Summer Reading Palooza.

The event, which was organized by three librarians at Carver Middle School, drew students from 13 local schools.

Stephanie Stargardt, head librarian at Carver, said the event was organized to get “our feeder pattern schools together … to celebrate literacy and promote our summer reading programs.”

Students played games, and three authors donated signed copies of their books, she said.

The Chesterfield County Public Library sent two staffers to support the event, Stargardt said. She added that the Chester and Enon libraries will have the schools’ summer reading materials available when the 2017-18 school year ends later this month.

Students will be encouraged to use Google Forms and Google Classroom to respond and reflect on their summer readings.

The schools will have a summer reading celebration in the fall to recognize students who have met their school’s summer reading goal.

Schools involved in the Summer Reading Palooza were: C.C. Wells, Curtis, Ecoff, Enon, Harrowgate, Marguerite Christian, Matoaca and O.B. Gates elementaries; Carver,

Elizabeth Davis and Matoaca middle schools; and Matoaca and Thomas Dale high schools.