First lady helps with environmental education

Community June 5, 2018 Press Release 0

CHESTER – Pam Northam, the governor’s wife, came to town last week to help teach some youngsters about the importance of a healthy environment.

Organized by the Virginia Conservation Network and National Wildlife Federation, the fun, educational event featured activities that taught important lessons on how water, air, land, and animals are impacted by climate change.

Children colored pictures of animals impacted by climate change and listened while a book about the importance of protecting oceans was read.

“The earlier we begin teaching our little ones about the importance of caring for their environment, the easier it will be for them to make responsible decisions in the future,” said BeKura Shabazz, a climate organizer with Virginia Conservation Network.

Upon completion of the event, Chester KinderCare students received an “Envirobag” full of goodies that would help them apply some of the lessons at home.

Representatives of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Donald McEachin also helped with the event.

