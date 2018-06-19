Trending
Hickman headed to Cincinnati Hickman headed to Cincinnati

Hickman headed to Cincinnati

FootballSports June 19, 2018 Josh Mathews 0

Another local athlete made his verbal commitment to play at the next level. Immanuel Hickman will play his college football at the University of... Hickman headed to Cincinnati

Another local athlete made his verbal commitment to play at the next level.

Immanuel Hickman will play his college football at the University of Cincinnati.

“Cincinnati is the school I chose because I felt the most at home there. Cincinnati has that southern-city feel,” Hickman told Ultimate Recruit. “Honestly, I felt like I was right back at Matoaca [High School] when we landed. I noticed there was everything I needed right there in front of me. There’s Columbus, Dayton and Toledo right there in my backyard.”

After a very aggressive schedule of visits over spring break, Hickman chose the Bearcats over a host of schools, including Delaware, Marshall, JMU, Richmond, Buffalo, Temple, Navy, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Fordham, Liberty, Air Force, Towson, Central Florida and East Carolina.

Matoaca High coach Jay Parker acknowledged that Hickman may have been a late bloomer, but after a ridiculous 2017 season, colleges came calling in droves.

Last year, Hickman totaled 130 tackles and 10.5 sacks for the Warriors, forcing nine fumbles and recovering seven.
Cincinnati has attracted other local athletes over the years, including Cosby High basketball standout Troy Caupain, who had a very successful career there. He currently plays professionally in Italy for the club GSA Udine.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Urban garden created at VSU’s Summerseat

Urban garden created at VSU’s Summerseat

Community Jun 19, 2018 0

An urban garden was recently planted at Virginia State...
Brothers’ Keeper offers mental health assistance to youth, adults

Brothers’ Keeper offers mental health assistance to youth, adults

Community Jun 19, 2018 0

David Banks and his wife, Katrina, started Brothers’ Keeper...

Even children know the importance of a clean planet

Letters Jun 19, 2018 0

By BeKura W. Shabazz On May 30 at KinderCare in Chester,...
Last part of Village Green ready for development

Last part of Village Green ready for development

Development Jun 19, 2018 0

CHESTER – The last commercial lot in the Village...
Sabra expanding: Plans to add onto existing building in South Chesterfield

Sabra expanding: Plans to add onto existing building in South Chesterfield

Economic Development Jun 19, 2018 0

Sabra Dipping Co. plans to expand its South Chesterfield...
War bond with a story

War bond with a story

Community Jun 19, 2018 0

Mary Runnels holds a 1956 Series E war bond...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.