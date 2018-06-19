Hickman headed to Cincinnati

Another local athlete made his verbal commitment to play at the next level. Immanuel Hickman will play his college football at the University of...

Another local athlete made his verbal commitment to play at the next level.

Immanuel Hickman will play his college football at the University of Cincinnati.

“Cincinnati is the school I chose because I felt the most at home there. Cincinnati has that southern-city feel,” Hickman told Ultimate Recruit. “Honestly, I felt like I was right back at Matoaca [High School] when we landed. I noticed there was everything I needed right there in front of me. There’s Columbus, Dayton and Toledo right there in my backyard.”

After a very aggressive schedule of visits over spring break, Hickman chose the Bearcats over a host of schools, including Delaware, Marshall, JMU, Richmond, Buffalo, Temple, Navy, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Fordham, Liberty, Air Force, Towson, Central Florida and East Carolina.

Matoaca High coach Jay Parker acknowledged that Hickman may have been a late bloomer, but after a ridiculous 2017 season, colleges came calling in droves.

Last year, Hickman totaled 130 tackles and 10.5 sacks for the Warriors, forcing nine fumbles and recovering seven.

Cincinnati has attracted other local athletes over the years, including Cosby High basketball standout Troy Caupain, who had a very successful career there. He currently plays professionally in Italy for the club GSA Udine.