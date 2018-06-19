Sabra expanding: Plans to add onto existing building in South Chesterfield

Sabra Dipping Co. plans to expand its South Chesterfield operations. The company has filed site plans with the county to add 37,816 square feet...

Sabra Dipping Co. plans to expand its South Chesterfield operations.

The company has filed site plans with the county to add 37,816 square feet to its 220,560-square-foot factory in the Ruffin Mill Industrial Park at 15900 Sabra Way between I-95 and the Appomattox River. A loading dock with eight doors will be attached to the new building.

Site plans for what Sabra is calling the “Jesse Light 2.0 project” were submitted May 16, county planning manager Greg Allen said in an email.

Sabra opened the facility in May 2010. The building later received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold certification. The rating system was devised by the U.S. Green Building Council to evaluate the environmental performance of a building and encourage market transformation toward sustainable design.

Sabra updated its logo in February and announced a new chief executive officer earlier this month. Tomer Harpaz replaces Shali Shalit-Shoval, who returned to her family in Israel after five years with Sabra, the company said. In his new role, Harpaz will oversee Sabra and Obela, two companies that make dips and spreads.

Sabra, a joint venture between PepsiCo and the Strauss Group, is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y. The Strauss Group sells coffee in Israel, the Commonwealth of Independent States (former Soviet countries), Eastern Europe and Brazil.