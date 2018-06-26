Trending

Chesterfield launches speakers bureau

Chesterfield GovernmentCommunity June 26, 2018 Press release 0

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County has launched a new Speakers Bureau to better reach residents, businesses and community groups. The process is quick and easy for requesting speakers for your next meeting or program. The Speakers Bureau features a variety of topics on current and timely subjects.

The speakers, who are subject-matter experts, are a great resource to groups or organizations when it comes to information about county services and programs.

Presentation topics will change quarterly, and presentations can be tailored toward a group’s needs, time constraints and interests. To top it off, there is no charge to have a speaker from the Speakers Bureau speak to your group or organization.

This quarter’s topics include: Fescue Rescue – Lawn Care; Get Out and Play!; Good Neighborhoods Start with Good Neighbors; Where Does Your Tax Dollar Go?; Preparing for an Emergency; Community Policing in the Digital Age; Moving Forward: Updating the Comprehensive Plan; Meet the Police Chief; Be Wise – Revitalize; Modern Library Experience; and Senior Resources in Chesterfield.

For more information about the Speakers Bureau, visit www.chesterfield.gov/speakersbureau.

