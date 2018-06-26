Dual language learning programs approved at two elementaries

Dual Language Immersion is coming to two Chesterfield elementary schools following approval by the governing board on June 12. Elizabeth Scott Elementary will begin...

Elizabeth Scott Elementary will begin offering a Spanish language immersion program for one kindergarten class this fall. The students will be chosen by lottery. They will be taught math, science and health in Spanish and language arts and social sciences in English.

All Elizabeth Scott students will continue to have 45 minutes a week of instruction in Spanish, according to Thomas Taylor, the district’s chief academic officer.

Robious Elementary will begin offering French language immersion for three of five kindergarten classes. That program will give students a chance to opt out. The school has been teaching French for 15 years, Taylor said, noting the language is considered one of three languages for business in the world following English and Chinese.

The programs will require no additional local funds for the first year, although program expansion in subsequent years will be addressed on a year-by-year basis, Taylor said.

Teachers will receive professional support from James Madison University paid for by Title II federal funds. This will include two days in July and three days in February.

Elizabeth Scott Elementary is located west of Interstate 295 south of Route 10. Robious Elementary is in Midlothian.

Board member Carrie Coyner said she is excited about the programs.