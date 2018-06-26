Fourth of July celebrations

The Chesterfield County Fairgrounds will be the site of a Fourth of July event this year from 5-9 p.m., and Fort Lee will host...

The Chesterfield County Fairgrounds will be the site of a Fourth of July event this year from 5-9 p.m., and Fort Lee will host a musical event starting at 5:15 p.m. with fireworks to begin at 9:35 p.m.

The fairgrounds, located at 10300 Courthouse Road across from L.C. Bird High School, will have a spectacular fireworks display at dusk.

The event includes an activity area for children, food vendors and special entertainment.

No alcohol, glass bottles, pets or personal fireworks are allowed. Blankets or lawn chairs are recommended. There will be limited parking. The roads leading to fairgrounds will be closed when parking lots are full.

The event is free. Gates open at 5 p.m.

TGI Fridays is sponsoring the Children’s Amusement Area.

Children’s wristbands will be sold for $5. The wristband is good for access to the children’s amusements and inflatables. Buy your child’s wristband early and save some time. For details, call Mark Pinney at (804) 748-1992 or email pinneym@chesterfield.gov.

Fort Lee

Local rock-country-R&B band Trademark will be the featured entertainment at the Fort Lee celebration in Williams Stadium. The performance lineup also includes Fort Lee’s 392nd Army Band.

The Independence Day event includes food and beverage vendors, music and the KidZone (inflatables and games for the kids).

Trademark kicks off the entertainment with the first of two sets at 5:15 p.m., followed by a second performance at approximately 6:15 p.m. Musicians from the 392nd Army Band will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. All installation access gates are scheduled to be open to the public beginning at 1:30 p.m. Individuals 18 years of age or older will need to present a valid state- or government-issued identification card, with photo, to access the installation. All state licenses will be scanned by security personnel.

Early afternoon activities include the KidZone Play Area with a bounce house, rock climbing walls, sports activities, a large inflatable “aircraft carrier” slide and more.

Tickets will be required for each attraction (amount varies depending on the size/popularity of the ride). They can be purchased for $1 each, or a $20 unlimited-access pass is available.