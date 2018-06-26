Jones is ‘Business Person of the Year’

Keith Jones has been named the Snead-Stebbins Business Person of the Year by the Chester Business Association. Jones was honored at the organization’s annual...

Jones was honored at the organization’s annual cookout, which was held June 21 at the home of Jim and Robin Daniels.

The award was named in honor of Joseph Snead and Charles Stebbins, who founded Chester in 1856.

Jones was chosen for the award based on his business success and charitable service, CBA board member Jim Daniels said.

Jones co-founded Abilene Motor Express in Chester in 1986; it grew into a $100 million business and was recently sold.

Daniels thanked Jones for his quiet generosity in Chesterfield and in the Virginia towns of Abilene – his boyhood home – and Galax.

Jones owns the Keystone Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights and Keystone Acres, which is located at 12830 River Road in South Chesterfield.

“He has helped raise huge amounts of money for the American Cancer Society,” Daniels said. “Numerous events take place annually at the museum and farm to support various charities. He has multiple events to help veterans from [Hunter Homes McGuire VA Medical Center], and funded the purchase of two [Disabled American Veterans] vans for veterans transportation.”

Daniels said Jones brings disabled veterans from McGuire to visit the tractor museum two or three times a year, and raises funds for a truckers parade in Charlotte County with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.