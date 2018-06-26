Police arrest woman who allegedly struck officer with vehicle

CHESTERFIELD – With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Chesterfield Police arrested Tia Nicole Peyton, 36, who allegedly struck a Chesterfield...

CHESTERFIELD – With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Chesterfield Police arrested Tia Nicole Peyton, 36, who allegedly struck a Chesterfield Police officer with a vehicle in the 6500 block of Brookshire Drive on June 22. The arrest took place without incident.

At 1:10 p.m. June 22, police were searching for Tia Nicole Peyton, 36, who was wanted on several charges, including felony larceny. As officers approached Peyton, she fled in a car, striking one of the officers in the arm. a press release states. Peyton then drove away from the area.

As a result of the incident, Peyton was charged with felony assault on police and driving while suspended.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.