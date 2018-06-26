Recently deceased

Burchette, Ms. Barbara, 82, of Chester. Cormier, Ms. Gabrielle Dionne-Jenee, 33, of Chester. Denney, Mr. Walter Clay, 71, of Chester, an Army veteran who...

Burchette, Ms. Barbara, 82, of Chester.

Cormier, Ms. Gabrielle Dionne-Jenee, 33, of Chester.

Denney, Mr. Walter Clay, 71, of Chester, an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, husband of Sandra Denney.

Gates, Mr. Ernest Pleasants, 94, of Chesterfield, widower of Virginia Guy Yonce Gates.

Huff, Mr. Edward Becker, 87, of Chesterfield, a Navy veteran, widower of Barbara Hobson Huff.

Joy, Mr. Thomas Michael, 78, of Chester, husband of Carlene Adele Joy.

Lewis, Mr. Ernest E., 79, of Chesterfield.

Lewis, Mr. James Madison Jr., 62, of North Chesterfield, husband of Lois Diane Lewis.

Powell, Ms. Cheryl A., 69, of Chesterfield.

Poulson, Mr. James Harvey, of Chesterfield, husband of Katherine Poulson.

Smith-Burford, Mrs. Christine Elizabeth, 67, of Chesterfield, wife of Rolland Burford.

Tademy, Mr. Bobby Lewis, 66, of North Chesterfield.