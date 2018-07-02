Kracke a Penn State graduate

AMARILLO – The Office of Emergency Management recognizes Briana Kracke for her graduation from Penn State University. Kracke is an emergency management planner for...

AMARILLO – The Office of Emergency Management recognizes Briana Kracke for her graduation from Penn State University.

Kracke is an emergency management planner for the federal agency and completed her masters of public administration degree and got a graduate certificate in agricultural biosecurity and emergency preparedness.

“Earning my master’s degree has been a true feat. I am the first person in my family to complete a college degree, let alone a master’s,” Kracke said. “Without the support and encouragement of my mom and dad, grandparents, and my dog, Misty, I would not have been able to achieve this goal so early in my life.”

Now that she has some free time, she is looking forward to exploring the Southwest.

The federal agency is excited to have Kracke as a member of their team.

Kracke is an L.C. Bird High graduate and the daughter of Mathew and Teresa Kracke. Her grandparents are Thelma and William Kracke and Lee and Carol Ann Gallegos.