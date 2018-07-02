Maintain Sunset cemetery, writer says

To the editor: I have lived in Chester for nine years after marrying a lifelong Chester Village resident. What immediately attracted me to the...

To the editor:

I have lived in Chester for nine years after marrying a lifelong Chester Village resident. What immediately attracted me to the area was the small-town atmosphere and the great people.

I’ve spent many hours walking through Chester, exploring and exercising. Although there is always room for improvement in a town, much of Chester is quaint and nostalgic. However, what should be a place of quiet contemplation and memories, Sunset Memorial Park, is a blight and an eyesore standing on the busiest intersection in the area.

There is routinely garbage along the fence line, American flags and faux flowers, which have been destroyed by lawnmowers, left laying about, and recently, the already dilapidated iron fence has been partially destroyed and all that remains is broken police tape and strewn bricks and concrete.

It is hard to imagine how a business in the center of town feels free to soil the landscape through negligence and disrepair.

Perhaps if the citizens of Chester Village would raise their voices, what is now an eyesore could become a better reflection of the Village to those who visit.

Scott Michaelis, Chester