Parade of Lights coming to James River July 21

The James River Advisory Council’s 25th annual Parade of Lights has been rescheduled to July 21 after the December event was canceled due to...

The James River Advisory Council’s 25th annual Parade of Lights has been rescheduled to July 21 after the December event was canceled due to the weather.

The “Christmas in July” Parade of Lights will be held Saturday, July 21.

Viewers will gather along the shoreline at several sites along the river in Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties to see the boats and enjoy the entertainment. Admission is free.

Locals can view it from 7:30 to 8 p.m. from Dutch Gap boat ramp and the bluff next to Henricus Historical Park, both on Coxendale Road. The parade will follow a 14-mile route from Richmond to the Varina-Enon Bridge.

Even though this year’s Parade of Lights will be held in the summer rather than the winter, it is expected to be one of the largest ever held. More than 25 boats registered for last December’s parade and organizers hope to have even more with a summertime date!

Boats, powerboats and larger vessels are encouraged to participate. After the parade, an awards celebration will be held for participating boaters. Some $500 in prizes will be awarded.