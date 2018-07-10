Police briefs

Armed robbery Police are investigating an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store at 6501 Ironbridge Road that took place at about 11 p.m....

Armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store at 6501 Ironbridge Road that took place at about 11 p.m. Saturday, July 7. No one was injured during the incident.

Police said a man entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a black man wearing an orange hoodie, khaki pants and blue gloves.

Fatal crash

A driver involved in a fatal crash July 5 in the 10700 block of Hull Street Road has been charged with failing to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian.

Police said Karen S. Grkovic, 73, of the 9500 block of Kendelwick Drive in North Chesterfield, was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle that was turning west onto Hull Street Road from Speeks Drive. Grkovic was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Kevin M. Caldwell, 36, remained on scene. Caldwell, of the 10200 block of Lenadoon Drive in Chesterfield, was issued a summons.

Man identified

Chesterfield County Police identified a man found dead on the side of the road near the 6800 block of Woodpecker Road June 24. The man has been identified as Theodore K. Helseth, 26, of Williamsburg.

At about 2:30 a.m. June 24, police responded to a report that a body had been found on the side of the road. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but at this point there are no signs of foul play.

Robbery, sexual assault

Police have arrested a man in relation to a robbery and attempted sexual assault that occurred in the Alberta Court area on June 30.

At about 1:40 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Bexwood Court and Bexwood Drive for a reported disturbance. A woman reported that she had picked up a man in the 10800 block of Hollytree Court. As the woman drove, the man directed her to pull into a driveway in the area of Alberta Court. The man then attacked the woman and strangled her, police said. The suspect attempted to force the victim to perform a sex act, and the victim resisted. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot with the victim’s firearm and some cash, police said. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect was identified as Emmanuel W. Clark, 18, of the 5100 block of Oakforest Drive in Chesterfield. He was arrested July 3, and charged with robbery, attempted forcible sodomy, strangulation and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Clark has also been charged with strangulation, abduction, assault and battery and impersonating a law enforcement officer in relation to a June 18 incident with a woman that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of August Road. The victim was able to escape a vehicle and run to a nearby residence for help.

The suspect, who has since been identified as Clark, fled the scene.