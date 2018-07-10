Recently deceased

Adkins, Ms. Christie Larue, 59, of Chesterfield. Bunce, Mr. Glenn D., 56, of Chesterfield. Burnish, Mrs. Linda Bethel, 80, of Chesterfield, wife of James...

Adkins, Ms. Christie Larue, 59, of Chesterfield.

Bunce, Mr. Glenn D., 56, of Chesterfield.

Burnish, Mrs. Linda Bethel, 80, of Chesterfield, wife of James A. Burnish.

Clement, Mr. Donald, 71, of Chesterfield, husband of Margaret Virginia Clement.

Clough, Mr. Lloyd Charles, 74, of Chesterfield.

Cox, Mr. Randy B., 69, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Patricia Pollay.

Davis, Mrs. Frances Ellen Brown, 75, of Chesterfield, wife of Larry Davis.

Fenyes, Mrs. Christina Suggs, 47, of Chesterfield, wife of Sigi Fenyes.

Hensley, Mr. Ricky William, 60, of Chesterfield, husband of Rose Marie Hensley.

Moore, Ms. Lois K., 89, of Chesterfield.

Mueller, William Robert, of Chester, 1-day-old son of Christine Caroline and Mark William Mueller.

Norris, Ms. Patricia Wright, 70, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran.

Reynolds, Mr. John Paul Jr., 78, of Chesterfield, a Marine Corps veteran, widower of Lillian Summers Reynolds.

Seidel, Mrs. Nancy Scott Nelson, 78, of Chesterfield, widow of Eric Stephen Seidel.

Shelton, Mr. Oscar M. Jr., 69, of Chesterfield, husband of Linda L. Shelton.

Westfall, Mr. Jack, 88, of Chester, an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War, husband of JoAnn Brown Westfall.

Yocum, Mrs. Helen Geraldine, 76, of North Chesterfield, widow of Harry Lee Yocum.

Zuchowski, Mrs. Leoma Hauger, 86, of Chester, widow of Joseph Zuchowski.