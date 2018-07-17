Trending

Contract negotiations result in anxious DuPont workers

Business July 17, 2018 Caleb M Soptelean 0

Concerns about wage cuts and layoffs are on the minds of some workers at the DuPont Spruance plant. A letter from the Ampthill Rayon...

Concerns about wage cuts and layoffs are on the minds of some workers at the DuPont Spruance plant.

A letter from the Ampthill Rayon Workers Inc. said the plant site near Jefferson Davis Highway “is experiencing a level of anxiety and uncertainty that has never been here before now … The plant is like a powder keg ready to blow.”

The letter said that many government contracts may be in jeopardy and mentioned possible wage cuts of 30-50 percent along with lay-offs. The letter also encouraged employees to contact U.S. Rep. Dave Brat, R-Glen Allen.

Negotiations between DuPont and unionized workers at the plant are currently underway as a result of contracts that expire Sept. 1.

“DuPont has begun the process of working with the ARWI Union on plans to continue to improve site performance and productivity,” DuPont representative Deborah S. McNeil said in an email. “We look forward to reaching agreement on new contracts that will be fair and equitable for all.”

Some 1,200 of 1,800 workers at the plant are represented by the union, McNeil said.

The contracts cover the production and maintenance unit and the clerical, technical and operations unit, which have been in effect since Sept. 1, 2012 and Sept. 1, 2013, respectively.

According to the AmpthillRayonWorkers.com website, the union has been representing workers at the plant for over 70 years.
The plant opened in 1929. It is located east of Jefferson Davis Highway and north of state Route 150.

