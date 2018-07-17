County hires new director of community enhancement

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County has named Daniel Cohen the new director of its Department of Community Enhancement, effective July 30. County leaders selected him...

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County has named Daniel Cohen the new director of its Department of Community Enhancement, effective July 30. County leaders selected him after a national recruitment process.

Cohen brings more than 30 years of planning and community development experience in both public and private business to the role. He is currently a senior project manager at the Richmond Department of Economic & Community Development, where he directs and manages the affordable housing trust fund program and projects.

Prior to that, he served as vice president of acquisitions at Eastern Edge Development, where he sourced investment opportunities on behalf of a private equity fund in the Hampton Roads market. He has served as assistant director of development for Norfolk and was director of planning for Atlanta. He has also worked for Huntley Partners, Metropolitan Planning Associates, the Orange County Transit District, West Hollywood and Route 2 Community Housing Corp.

Cohen has a master of arts degree in architecture and urban planning from UCLA; a master of arts degree in sociology from the New School for Social Research in New York; and a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from State University of New York at Oneonta.

The Department of Community Enhancement was formed in July 2017 to focus on the care and maintenance of Chesterfield’s aging communities and encompasses revitalization, grants, license inspections, redevelopment and property maintenance. Previous director Kirk Turner retired in June 2018.