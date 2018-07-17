Trending

Crater Planning District gets $70K grant

Economic Development July 17, 2018

The U. S. Economic Development Administration recently announced that the Crater Planning District Commission will receive a $70,000 economic development grant award to be...

The U. S. Economic Development Administration recently announced that the Crater Planning District Commission will receive a $70,000 economic development grant award to be matched with $30,000 in commission funds, to enable the commission to continue important economic development initiatives in the region.

The Planning District was originally designated an Economic Development District in 1985. Its current 2018 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy identifies five focus areas that will strengthen the District’s economic base: technology expansion, workforce development, small business growth, infrastructure improvements and GO Virginia projects.

Commission efforts are focused on major initiatives that have come out of the planning process.

School district employee fired; old FB posts an issue

CCPS asks supervisors to fund new school in Magnolia Green; Residents protest over short notice, deferred maintenance, other issues

