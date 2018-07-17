Trending
Django Tango brings gypsy jazz to Chester Django Tango brings gypsy jazz to Chester

Django Tango brings gypsy jazz to Chester

Events July 17, 2018 Press release 0

The July 19 Third Thursday summer music series at Chester Village Green will feature a unique style of jazz. Django Tango is a Richmond-based... Django Tango brings gypsy jazz to Chester

The July 19 Third Thursday summer music series at Chester Village Green will feature a unique style of jazz.

Django Tango is a Richmond-based gypsy jazz swing ensemble formed to celebrate the music of legendary French Manouche guitarist Django Reinhardt and the Quintette du Hot Club de France. Members are: Russ Hanchin, guitar; James Carrington Beard, guitar; and Carter Blough, bass.

Django Tango has been playing restaurants, breweries, wineries and concerts in the Richmond area since 2013.

The Third Thursday series will end Aug. 16 with a performance by Burrito Riders League, who perform country, folk and rock.

The music series is a project of the Chester Community Association, a group with many projects that aim to improve the quality of life in Chester.
Each event begins at 6 p.m. at 11801 Centre St.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Drivers urged to secure their vehicles

Police Jul 17, 2018 0

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police are asking community members to be...

Shooting investigated

Police Jul 17, 2018 0

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred...

Contract negotiations result in anxious DuPont workers

Business Jul 17, 2018 0

Concerns about wage cuts and layoffs are on the minds of...
School district employee fired; old FB posts an issue

School district employee fired; old FB posts an issue

Schools Jul 17, 2018 0

Chesterfield County Public Schools has fired Donald Green, who...
CCPS asks supervisors to fund new school in Magnolia Green; Residents protest over short notice, deferred maintenance, other issues

CCPS asks supervisors to fund new school in Magnolia Green; Residents protest over short notice, deferred maintenance, other issues

Schools Jul 17, 2018 0

ABOVE: Work proceeds on a new Enon Elementary School,...

Crater Planning District gets $70K grant

Economic Development Jul 17, 2018 0

The U. S. Economic Development Administration recently announced that the Crater...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.