Django Tango brings gypsy jazz to Chester

The July 19 Third Thursday summer music series at Chester Village Green will feature a unique style of jazz.

Django Tango is a Richmond-based gypsy jazz swing ensemble formed to celebrate the music of legendary French Manouche guitarist Django Reinhardt and the Quintette du Hot Club de France. Members are: Russ Hanchin, guitar; James Carrington Beard, guitar; and Carter Blough, bass.

Django Tango has been playing restaurants, breweries, wineries and concerts in the Richmond area since 2013.

The Third Thursday series will end Aug. 16 with a performance by Burrito Riders League, who perform country, folk and rock.

The music series is a project of the Chester Community Association, a group with many projects that aim to improve the quality of life in Chester.

Each event begins at 6 p.m. at 11801 Centre St.