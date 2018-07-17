Drivers urged to secure their vehicles

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police are asking community members to be diligent about securing their motor vehicles. Since June 1, Chesterfield County police have...

Since June 1, Chesterfield County police have responded to 37 reports of stolen motor vehicles. In at least seven of those incidents, the vehicles have been left running.

Police are cautioning people not to leave their cars running simply for convenience, as thieves may take the opportunity to steal from the vehicle or drive away in it.

Police continue their investigation into these and other larcenies in Chesterfield.

Anyone with any information on these or other crimes, or on wanted people, is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 app.