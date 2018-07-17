Recently deceased

Bales, Ms. Karen Diane, 61, of North Chesterfield. Boykin, Mrs. Rita Ryan, 72, of Chesterfield, wife of John Boykin. Guerra, Mr. Randall “Randy” Desi,...

Bales, Ms. Karen Diane, 61, of North Chesterfield.

Boykin, Mrs. Rita Ryan, 72, of Chesterfield, wife of John Boykin.

Guerra, Mr. Randall “Randy” Desi, 61, of Chesterfield, husband of Michelle A. Guerra.

Hensley, Mr. Ricky William, 60, of Chesterfield, husband of Rose Hensley.

Hurst, Mr. William Stevenson, 90, of Chesterfield, widower of Beatrice Hurst.

Kunze, Mr. Frank Udo, 60, of Chesterfield, husband of Patricia Traylor Kunze.

LOWMAN, Mr. Dennis R., 74, of Chester.

Nelson, Mrs. Elizabeth Rogers, 72, of North Chesterfield, widow of Frank Nelson.

Patterson, Mr. Charles Wayne, 73, of Chesterfield, husband of Robin Patterson.

Peebles, Mr. Walworth Bradbury “Brad,” 65, of Chester, husband of Kathy Peebles.

Pierce, Mr. Larry E., 68, of Chester, husband of Sue Pierce.

Whitfield, Mr. Paul V., 43, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Angela Whitfield.

Wilson, Mr. Neil, 89, of South Chesterfield, a Korean War-era Air Force veteran, widower of Alice Wilson.

Wright, Mr. Alton, 73, of Chesterfield, husband of Betty Wright.