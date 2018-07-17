Trending

Recently deceased

Obituaries July 17, 2018 Press release 0

Bales, Ms. Karen Diane, 61, of North Chesterfield. Boykin, Mrs. Rita Ryan, 72, of Chesterfield, wife of John Boykin. Guerra, Mr. Randall “Randy” Desi,...

Bales, Ms. Karen Diane, 61, of North Chesterfield.
Boykin, Mrs. Rita Ryan, 72, of Chesterfield, wife of John Boykin.
Guerra, Mr. Randall “Randy” Desi, 61, of Chesterfield, husband of Michelle A. Guerra.
Hensley, Mr. Ricky William, 60, of Chesterfield, husband of Rose Hensley.
Hurst, Mr. William Stevenson, 90, of Chesterfield, widower of Beatrice Hurst.
Kunze, Mr. Frank Udo, 60, of Chesterfield, husband of Patricia Traylor Kunze.
LOWMAN, Mr. Dennis R., 74, of Chester.
Nelson, Mrs. Elizabeth Rogers, 72, of North Chesterfield, widow of Frank Nelson.
Patterson, Mr. Charles Wayne, 73, of Chesterfield, husband of Robin Patterson.
Peebles, Mr. Walworth Bradbury “Brad,” 65, of Chester, husband of Kathy Peebles.
Pierce, Mr. Larry E., 68, of Chester, husband of Sue Pierce.
Whitfield, Mr. Paul V., 43, of North Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Angela Whitfield.
Wilson, Mr. Neil, 89, of South Chesterfield, a Korean War-era Air Force veteran, widower of Alice Wilson.
Wright, Mr. Alton, 73, of Chesterfield, husband of Betty Wright.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Drivers urged to secure their vehicles

Police Jul 17, 2018 0

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police are asking community members to be...

Shooting investigated

Police Jul 17, 2018 0

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred...

Contract negotiations result in anxious DuPont workers

Business Jul 17, 2018 0

Concerns about wage cuts and layoffs are on the minds of...
School district employee fired; old FB posts an issue

School district employee fired; old FB posts an issue

Schools Jul 17, 2018 0

Chesterfield County Public Schools has fired Donald Green, who...
CCPS asks supervisors to fund new school in Magnolia Green; Residents protest over short notice, deferred maintenance, other issues

CCPS asks supervisors to fund new school in Magnolia Green; Residents protest over short notice, deferred maintenance, other issues

Schools Jul 17, 2018 0

ABOVE: Work proceeds on a new Enon Elementary School,...

Crater Planning District gets $70K grant

Economic Development Jul 17, 2018 0

The U. S. Economic Development Administration recently announced that the Crater...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.