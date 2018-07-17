Trending

School district employee fired; old FB posts an issue

Schools July 17, 2018 Caleb M Soptelean 0

front529
Chesterfield County Public Schools has fired Donald Green, who had been the school’s director of safety and security since 2014. Green headed up a... School district employee fired; old FB posts an issue

Chesterfield County Public Schools has fired Donald Green, who had been the school’s director of safety and security since 2014. Green headed up a working group that is considering adding armed mentors in 10 elementary schools.

District spokesman Shawn Smith addressed the subject in an email last Thursday.

“The school division was made aware late Tuesday afternoon of reported [Facebook] postings and immediately began an investigation. Donald Green is no longer an employee of Chesterfield Schools. We take seriously our responsibility to provide a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment that is free from disruptions and distractions,” Smith said.

School board chairman John Erbach declined to comment, and attempts to reach Green were unsuccessful.
Green has said that he previously was a security and emergency management supervisor for Newport News Public Schools, and worked as a police officer for 15 years.

Whitney McCrum-Morrison commented on a Village News Facebook post that a “huge group of women and parents” reported Green, some as far back as 2014. McCrum-Morrison posted eight screenshots from 2015 from what she said was Green’s Facebook page.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Drivers urged to secure their vehicles

Police Jul 17, 2018 0

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police are asking community members to be...

Shooting investigated

Police Jul 17, 2018 0

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred...

Contract negotiations result in anxious DuPont workers

Business Jul 17, 2018 0

Concerns about wage cuts and layoffs are on the minds of...
School district employee fired; old FB posts an issue

School district employee fired; old FB posts an issue

Schools Jul 17, 2018 0

Chesterfield County Public Schools has fired Donald Green, who...
CCPS asks supervisors to fund new school in Magnolia Green; Residents protest over short notice, deferred maintenance, other issues

CCPS asks supervisors to fund new school in Magnolia Green; Residents protest over short notice, deferred maintenance, other issues

Schools Jul 17, 2018 0

ABOVE: Work proceeds on a new Enon Elementary School,...

Crater Planning District gets $70K grant

Economic Development Jul 17, 2018 0

The U. S. Economic Development Administration recently announced that the Crater...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.