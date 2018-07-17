School district employee fired; old FB posts an issue

Chesterfield County Public Schools has fired Donald Green, who had been the school’s director of safety and security since 2014. Green headed up a...

Chesterfield County Public Schools has fired Donald Green, who had been the school’s director of safety and security since 2014. Green headed up a working group that is considering adding armed mentors in 10 elementary schools.

District spokesman Shawn Smith addressed the subject in an email last Thursday.

“The school division was made aware late Tuesday afternoon of reported [Facebook] postings and immediately began an investigation. Donald Green is no longer an employee of Chesterfield Schools. We take seriously our responsibility to provide a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment that is free from disruptions and distractions,” Smith said.

School board chairman John Erbach declined to comment, and attempts to reach Green were unsuccessful.

Green has said that he previously was a security and emergency management supervisor for Newport News Public Schools, and worked as a police officer for 15 years.

Whitney McCrum-Morrison commented on a Village News Facebook post that a “huge group of women and parents” reported Green, some as far back as 2014. McCrum-Morrison posted eight screenshots from 2015 from what she said was Green’s Facebook page.