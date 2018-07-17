Shooting investigated
Police July 17, 2018 Press release 0
CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 6400 block of Lake Caroline Court at about 11:30 p.m. July 14.
Police responded to a residence after a report of a disturbance with a weapon and located a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no suspect description available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.
Drivers urged to secure their vehicles
CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police are asking community members to be...
Shooting investigated
CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred...
Concerns about wage cuts and layoffs are on the minds of...
Chesterfield County Public Schools has fired Donald Green, who...
CCPS asks supervisors to fund new school in Magnolia Green; Residents protest over short notice, deferred maintenance, other issues
ABOVE: Work proceeds on a new Enon Elementary School,...
The U. S. Economic Development Administration recently announced that the Crater...
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.