Shooting investigated

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 6400 block of Lake Caroline Court at about 11:30 p.m. July 14.

Police responded to a residence after a report of a disturbance with a weapon and located a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no suspect description available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.