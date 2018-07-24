Battle’s recruiting stock on the rise

L.C. Bird High School’s basketball program is no stranger to developing college prospects. From the days of Chuck Tester to Chevette Waller’s success with...

L.C. Bird High School’s basketball program is no stranger to developing college prospects. From the days of Chuck Tester to Chevette Waller’s success with the girls’ basketball program, Chuck Thomas to Troy Manns, athlete after athlete has signed on the dotted line.

Although there have been mega recruits such as Taja Cole (Louisville/Georgia) and Kenny Williams (North Carolina), there have been many Division II and Division III recruits as well. Rising senior Jamon “Doc” Battle’s stock has steadily risen, as he’s collected 15 offers during recent times.

The athletic guard has a cornucopia of mid-major offers, most recently from Longwood and Hofstra, but also including Robert Morris, Florida International, Murray State, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Central Connecticut State, Towson, Canisius and Maryland Eastern Shore. Furthermore, four other in-state schools have extended offers: Hampton, Norfolk State, James Madison and Old Dominion.

“It’s been exciting to look at what schools want to offer, and just seeing my hard work pay off and to finally not be under the radar anymore,” Battle said.

To hear his coach describe him, it’s easy to see why colleges are hot on Battle’s trail.

“For Doc, it seems the light has finally gone off for him. He understands the importance of being a great basketball player. He has always been a hard worker, but it has taken a while to translate on the court. He is a big-time athlete, and his game is starting to match his athleticism. The most important thing has been his motor. He loves the college coaches at games and he understands what this time for him is all about. He’s motivated, and for a motivated Doc, the sky’s the limit,” Manns told Adam Ayalew of Prep Hoops.

Battle was a two-sport standout at Meadowbrook before transferring to L.C. Bird, where he’s also been a constant on the hardwood and gridiron. Playing wide receiver and defensive back on the football field, he could also capture the attention of college football coaches.

His intention is collecting victories on the hardwood while filling out his stat sheet with a balanced game. The 6-5 wing routinely scores 15 to 20 points per game, and it’s not a surprise to see him get a double-double with 10 or more rebounds on a nightly basis.

“I think my game has taken a big jump from last year to this year,” Battle said. “I’ve been in and out of the gym every day working on different things to make me harder to guard,” he continued. “From improving my jump shot to practicing different ways to finish around the rim, I’ve been working to get better.”

With that work ethic and the academics to match, the L.C. Bird standout should continue to see offers roll in.