Chesterfield ranks high nationwide in innovative technology

Chesterfield County continues to set an example for the innovative use of technology in local government. Chesterfield placed second on the Digital Counties Survey among counties nationwide with populations between 250,000 and 499,999.

The Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties recently announced the winners of the 16th annual Digital Counties Survey. The survey identifies the best technology practices among counties, including initiatives that streamline service delivery, encourage collaboration, enhance cybersecurity and other factors. Chesterfield has held the coveted top spot in its category several times, including in the 2015 Digital Counties Survey.

“We are very proud to remain among the county’s top digital counties,” chief information officer Barry Condrey said. “The Digital Counties Survey is one way we measure our effectiveness at enhancing programs and services through technology. We are continually challenging ourselves to find better ways to provide local government services while we engage with those we serve.”

Survey judges identified a wide range of efforts across several areas in determining Chesterfield’s ranking. The county recently updated its open data policy and created an enterprise data governance strategy. It also has worked with regional partners on several projects, like a cross-jurisdictional cybersecurity partnership and mapping crime.

“Ensuring people can have the information they need at their fingertips is a key part of local government, achievable through technology,” county administrator Joe Casey said. “This recognition speaks to the county’s commitment to using technology to enhance our services – and services across the region – and to the Board of Supervisors’ commitment to effective and accessible government.”