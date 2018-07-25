Trending

Police investigate attempted robbery 

Police July 25, 2018 Press release 0

CHESTERFIELD – Police are looking for a suspect from an attempted robbery that occurred in the 3400 block of West Hundred Road around 2 a.m. today, July 25.
A woman reported that as she waited the traffic light to cycle at the intersection of Curtis Street and West Hundred Road an unknown black man approached with a gun and demanded that she get out of the vehicle. The woman then sped away unharmed, a press release states.
The suspect appeared to be between 17 to 20 years old and wore a black hoodie with white strings pulled tight to conceal his face. He fled on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

