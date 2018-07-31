GOP to hold canvass to select nominee for commonwealth’s attorney

The Chesterfield County Republican Committee will conduct a canvass to select its nominee for commonwealth’s attorney following the July 1 resignation...

The Chesterfield County Republican Committee will conduct a canvass to select its nominee for commonwealth’s attorney following the July 1 resignation of Billy Davenport.

The canvass will be held Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at six locations throughout the county.

Republican candidates who have filed with the county registrar as of July 26 were Chesterfield County chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney John Childrey and Henrico County assistant commonwealth’s attorney Stacey Davenport (no relation to Billy). Democrat Scott Miles, a Chesterfield defense attorney, has also filed.

The candidate elected to the position Nov. 6 will serve the remaining one year or so of Billy Davenport’s term, with another election to follow in November 2019 for a four-year term.

The Republican Party canvass is open to all voters registered in the county, but the party asks those who participate to support all of the Republican candidates in the Nov. 6 general election.

Bermuda District residents will vote at Chester Presbyterian Church, 3424 W. Hundred Road.

Dale District residents will vote at Ironbridge Baptist Church, 10900 Ironbridge Road.

The following Matoaca precincts will vote at Phillips Volunteer Fire Department, 10630 River Road: 301 Ettrick; 303 Matoaca; 304 Winfree’s Store; 305 Beach; 306 Winterpock; and 318 West Beach.

Republican candidates had to pay $2,500 and file with their party by July 24. A candidate who loses the canvass could still file by Aug. 17 to run as an independent in the general election.

The Chesterfield County Democratic Committee is accepting filing forms until midnight Aug. 1. A $2,400 filing fee is required.