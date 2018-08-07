Trending

Chester woman hits century mark

ABOVE: Ferne Schreffler opened birthday cards at the party on Saturday. Also pictured is her son, Brad Schreffler.

Long-time Chester resident Ferne Schreffler celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday with a surprise visit by her 91-year-old sister, Lois Gruver.

Bob and Ferne Schreffler lived in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Utah before an employment opportunity for Bob brought the family to Chester in the spring of 1965. They found a house on Richmond Street where they lived for nearly 50 years.

“My mother always enjoyed being a part of the neighborhood, thoughtfully greeting families as they moved in and being a faithful friend as the years flew by,” Ferne’s daughter Carol Daly said. “Both of my parents were avid bridge players and enjoyed participating in groups around the Chester area.”

In the past, Ferne was an active member of Chester Presbyterian Church, enjoyed volunteering and was a member of the Village Woman’s Club for many years. The couple moved to the Crossings at Ironbridge in April 2015.

Ferne grew up on a farm about 40 minutes from Pittsburgh. She met Bob when they were in the wedding party for one of her sisters who was marrying his college roommate. The Schrefflers married in 1949. Prior to Bob’s death in September 2016, the couple celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

