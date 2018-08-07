Hummus plant set to expand

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD – Sabra Dipping Co. broke ground July 24 on an expansion of the world’s largest hummus-making facility. The 40,000-square-foot expansion of the...

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD – Sabra Dipping Co. broke ground July 24 on an expansion of the world’s largest hummus-making facility.

The 40,000-square-foot expansion of the 220,000-square-foot factory in the Ruffin Mill Industrial Park east of Interstate 95 will enable Sabra to further expedite product delivery to retail, which means getting freshly-made hummus into consumer hands and homes sooner.

The new addition more than doubles Sabra’s finished goods storage capacity, lays the groundwork for future packaging customization capabilities and will result in an improved carbon footprint, a press release states.

Sabra expects to add 12 full-time employees to the more than 700 who work at the site.

“America’s favorite hummus is made in America, right here in Chesterfield County, Virginia,” Sabra’s chief executive officer Tomer Harpaz said. He noted that the expansion is the fourth at the South Chesterfield site.

“Sabra’s presence has meant that some of the most innovative thought leadership and culinary advances in the plant-based food space are happening right here,” county supervisor Dorothy Jaeckle said, noting that the company has been in the county since 2010.