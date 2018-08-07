Trending
Hummus plant set to expand Hummus plant set to expand

Hummus plant set to expand

Economic Development August 7, 2018 Press release 0

front542
SOUTH CHESTERFIELD – Sabra Dipping Co. broke ground July 24 on an expansion of the world’s largest hummus-making facility. The 40,000-square-foot expansion of the... Hummus plant set to expand

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD – Sabra Dipping Co. broke ground July 24 on an expansion of the world’s largest hummus-making facility.

The 40,000-square-foot expansion of the 220,000-square-foot factory in the Ruffin Mill Industrial Park east of Interstate 95 will enable Sabra to further expedite product delivery to retail, which means getting freshly-made hummus into consumer hands and homes sooner.

The new addition more than doubles Sabra’s finished goods storage capacity, lays the groundwork for future packaging customization capabilities and will result in an improved carbon footprint, a press release states.

Sabra expects to add 12 full-time employees to the more than 700 who work at the site.

“America’s favorite hummus is made in America, right here in Chesterfield County, Virginia,” Sabra’s chief executive officer Tomer Harpaz said. He noted that the expansion is the fourth at the South Chesterfield site.

“Sabra’s presence has meant that some of the most innovative thought leadership and culinary advances in the plant-based food space are happening right here,” county supervisor Dorothy Jaeckle said, noting that the company has been in the county since 2010.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Third Thursdays: Burrito Riders League to perform Aug. 16

Third Thursdays: Burrito Riders League to perform Aug. 16

Community Aug 7, 2018 0

The Chester Village Green’s Third Thursdays concert series continues...
Chesterfield gets new rescue vehicle

Chesterfield gets new rescue vehicle

Fire & EMS Aug 7, 2018 0

ABOVE: From left, firefighters Jacob Newton, Joe Schwickerath and Andrew...
Hummus plant set to expand

Hummus plant set to expand

Economic Development Aug 7, 2018 0

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD – Sabra Dipping Co. broke ground July...
Two vie for GOP nomination: Canvass for top attorney slot to be held Aug. 11 at six county locations

Two vie for GOP nomination: Canvass for top attorney slot to be held Aug. 11 at six county locations

Chesterfield Government Aug 7, 2018 0

    Chesterfield County voters can choose the Republican...
‘Mama B’ is the new principal at L.C. Bird

‘Mama B’ is the new principal at L.C. Bird

Schools Aug 7, 2018 0

When Adrienne Blanton wrote a paper in seventh grade...
Central Library opens after long renovation

Central Library opens after long renovation

Chesterfield Government Aug 7, 2018 0

ABOVE:  Jackson Taylor reads a book in ‘The Shell.’...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.