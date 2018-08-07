Thomas Dale’s D’Abreu chooses JMU

One of the spring and summer’s hottest recruits gave his verbal commitment this past week, as Thomas Dale High standout linebacker Rick D’Abreu announced...

One of the spring and summer’s hottest recruits gave his verbal commitment this past week, as Thomas Dale High standout linebacker Rick D’Abreu announced that he will play his college football at James Madison University.

A rising senior, D’Abreu announced his commitment with this statement on his Twitter account:

“To begin, I’d like to thank my Lord and savior for allowing me this opportunity to play this game I love at the next level. Secondly, I’d like to thank my Mom, Dad, my entire family, the coaching staff at Thomas Dale and my church families for shaping me into the man I am today and supporting me and guiding me along the path to success. Next, to all the coaches that recruited me, the great connections I’ve made and the awesome people I’ve met, thank you for your time and effort put into recruiting me. Lastly, there are so many people who have affected my life in so many ways that I can’t even name, but I appreciate you all who’ve seen me through this process and guided me along the way. This process has been a truly a blessing from on high and I’m eternally grateful. I made this decision because it’s not always what the school does for you; it’s how you can impact the school.”

D’Abreu emerged as a star last season for the Knights. He tallied 72 tackles, ranking third on the team. While his pursuit of running backs was most important, his pursuit of quarterbacks was impressive as well, as he logged seven sacks. Those tied him for the team lead with Dusan Stjepanovic, who will play for and attend James Madison this fall.

The 6-3, 225-pound player will no doubt be looked to as a leader for the Thomas Dale defense this season.

D’Abreu selected James Madison over 15 other schools that were vying for him.These schools included East Carolina, Richmond and Liberty universities. .