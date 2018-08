Dean Andrs, on left, recently traveled from Chester to Minneapolis with some of his family to visit his uncle, Bill Andrs, who is 88...

Dean Andrs, on left, recently traveled from Chester to Minneapolis with some of his family to visit his uncle, Bill Andrs, who is 88 years old and enjoys reading the Village News. Dean and family enjoyed fishing on several of the state’s 10,000 lakes and visiting relatives and friends. He brought home fish that will be enjoyed at a fish fry later this year.