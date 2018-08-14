Developments: Greenhouse, medical office planned

Development plans for the following cases have been filed with Chesterfield County Planning Department, including a greenhouse, medical office, office/warehouse and fuel farm, the...

Development plans for the following cases have been filed with Chesterfield County Planning Department, including a greenhouse, medical office, office/warehouse and fuel farm, the latter two at the Chesterfield County Airport.

Ruffin Mill Farm LLC plans to build a 1,936-square-foot retail greenhouse and 600-square-foot office on 25.5 acres at 1741 Southcreek Drive north of Ruffin Mill Road east of Interstate 95. The plans also include a 21,412-square-foot outdoor display area.

Better Meds plans to build a 6,202-square-foot, one-story medical office on 1.55 acres at 11301 Iron Bridge Road north of Ironbridge Parkway. The developer is Stanley Shield LLC of Richmond.

Warehouse

Bradley Mechanical of Richmond plans to build a 20,000-square-foot office/warehouse on 3.08 acres at 8100 White Pine Road near the Chesterfield County Airport.

Fuel farm

The Chesterfield County Airport plans to add a new fuel farm at the facility. The farm would offer Jet-A fuel (kerosene-based), aviation gasoline, gas and diesel and cover 48 square feet. Delta Airport Consultants is the developer.