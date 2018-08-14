Trending

Developments: Greenhouse, medical office planned

Economic Development August 14, 2018 Caleb M Soptelean 0

Development plans for the following cases have been filed with Chesterfield County Planning Department, including a greenhouse, medical office, office/warehouse and fuel farm, the...

Development plans for the following cases have been filed with Chesterfield County Planning Department, including a greenhouse, medical office, office/warehouse and fuel farm, the latter two at the Chesterfield County Airport.

Ruffin Mill Farm LLC plans to build a 1,936-square-foot retail greenhouse and 600-square-foot office on 25.5 acres at 1741 Southcreek Drive north of Ruffin Mill Road east of Interstate 95. The plans also include a 21,412-square-foot outdoor display area.

Better Meds plans to build a 6,202-square-foot, one-story medical office on 1.55 acres at 11301 Iron Bridge Road north of Ironbridge Parkway. The developer is Stanley Shield LLC of Richmond.

Warehouse
Bradley Mechanical of Richmond plans to build a 20,000-square-foot office/warehouse on 3.08 acres at 8100 White Pine Road near the Chesterfield County Airport.

Fuel farm
The Chesterfield County Airport plans to add a new fuel farm at the facility. The farm would offer Jet-A fuel (kerosene-based), aviation gasoline, gas and diesel and cover 48 square feet. Delta Airport Consultants is the developer.

Trees in the Dogpound

Dogpound Aug 14, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
New coach, youth to lead the way at Meadowbrook

Football Aug 14, 2018 0

Meadowbrook High posted another worthy performance in 2017. Despite...
Familiar face to lead Warriors gridiron squad

Football Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: Manny Hickman Matoaca struggled at times in 2017,...
National Night Out

Community Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: Fred Martinez got his face painted by Hannah Daniels...
Buffalo Soldiers the topic at local banquet

Community Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: From left: Trooper John Nicholas, student hostess Tierra Wilcox,...
Ettrick Park building dedicated to local doctor

Community Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: Matoaca district supervisor Steve Elswick is pictured with Dr....
