Ettrick Park building dedicated to local doctor

ABOVE: Matoaca district supervisor Steve Elswick is pictured with Dr. Samuel E. Busch, his wife, Dr. Joyce Busch, and daughter, Susan B. Bell, at the...

ABOVE: Matoaca district supervisor Steve Elswick is pictured with Dr. Samuel E. Busch, his wife, Dr. Joyce Busch, and daughter, Susan B. Bell, at the dedication of the Ettrick Park concession building.

CHESTERFIELD — The concession building at Ettrick Park has been dedicated in honor of Dr. Samuel Busch, a local physician who has worked in the community for more than 40 years.

The Samuel E. Busch Concession Building was recently renovated, and the dedication on Aug. 7 during the park’s annual National Night Out celebration came as a surprise to Busch.

Busch has assisted in the birth of more than 5,000 children as a practicing physician. He promotes education and opportunities for youth to be involved in the community.

“It is truly an honor to acknowledge the good that Dr. Samuel E. Busch has brought to this community with little to no fanfare,” Matoaca District supervisor Steve Elswick said during the ceremony.