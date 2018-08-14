National Night Out
ABOVE: Fred Martinez got his face painted by Hannah Daniels at the Mid-Cities Civic Association’s National Night Out festivities Tuesday, Aug. 7. Daniels, a member of the Beach Community Grange, volunteered to help at the annual event, which is designed to heighten awareness of crime and drug prevention efforts and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police‐community partnerships.
