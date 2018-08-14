Police investigate armed robbery
Police August 14, 2018 Press release 0
CHESTERFIELD – Police are investigating an armed robbery of the 7-Eleven located in the 6100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The robbery occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.
Police said a man entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. His face was covered during the incident. No one was injured.
