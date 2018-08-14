Trending

Police investigate armed robbery

Police August 14, 2018 Press release 0

CHESTERFIELD – Police are investigating an armed robbery of the 7-Eleven located in the 6100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The robbery occurred around...

CHESTERFIELD – Police are investigating an armed robbery of the 7-Eleven located in the 6100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The robbery occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.

Police said a man entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. His face was covered during the incident. No one was injured.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trees in the Dogpound

Dogpound Aug 14, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
New coach, youth to lead the way at Meadowbrook

New coach, youth to lead the way at Meadowbrook

Football Aug 14, 2018 0

Meadowbrook High posted another worthy performance in 2017. Despite...
Familiar face to lead Warriors gridiron squad

Familiar face to lead Warriors gridiron squad

Football Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: Manny Hickman Matoaca struggled at times in 2017,...
National Night Out

National Night Out

Community Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: Fred Martinez got his face painted by Hannah Daniels...
Buffalo Soldiers the topic at local banquet

Buffalo Soldiers the topic at local banquet

Community Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: From left: Trooper John Nicholas, student hostess Tierra Wilcox,...
Ettrick Park building dedicated to local doctor

Ettrick Park building dedicated to local doctor

Community Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: Matoaca district supervisor Steve Elswick is pictured with Dr....
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.