Police investigate armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD – Police are investigating an armed robbery of the 7-Eleven located in the 6100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The robbery occurred around...

CHESTERFIELD – Police are investigating an armed robbery of the 7-Eleven located in the 6100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The robbery occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.

Police said a man entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a gray shirt and gray pants. His face was covered during the incident. No one was injured.