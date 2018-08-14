Recently deceased

Trending

Barden, Mr. Harry Rucker, 86, of Chesterfield, widower of Nancy Gills Barden.
Boyd, Mr. Richard Lee, 64, of Chester, husband of Ellie Boyd.
Brockwell, Mr. Bobby Wilton Jr., 47, of Chesterfield.
Burton, Mrs. Belinda Dianne Morgan, 60, of Chesterfield, wife of J. Preston Burton Jr.
Byrd, Mrs. Virginia “Ginny” Lockett, 94, of Chesterfield, widow of Douglas H. Byrd.
Cowardin, the Rev. Stephen Paul, 71, of Chesterfield, husband of Susan Cowardin.
Dowdy, Mr. John Corbett, 84, of Chesterfield, a Korean War-era Army veteran, husband of Jean Dowdy.
Goldman, Ms. Marie Ann, 72, of Chesterfield.
Kelly, Mrs. Marilee, 71, of North Chesterfield, wife of James Kelly.
Kidd, Mr. Noel Hampton, 93, of Chesterfield, a Navy veteran of World War II, widower of Barbara Scott Kidd.
Kronmeister, Mrs. Carolyn Ripley, 81, of Chesterfield, wife of Billie Gray Kronmeister.
Marshall, Mr. Clarence “Babe” Alton, 81, of North Chesterfield, husband of Shirley Marshall.
Orchel, Mr. Stanley, 100, of Chester, an Army colonel WHO served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, widower of Barbara Ella Doyle Orchel.
Phillips, Mr. John Alvin Jr., 60, of Chesterfield, husband of Pam Roberts Phillips.
Sheffield, Mr. William Francis “Billy,” 81, of Chester, husband of Charlotte F. Sheffield.
Skinner, Mr. Andrew Robert Jr., 86, of Chester, formerly of Simpsonville, N.C., and Fredericksburg, husband of Greta Oakes Skinner.
Sly, Mrs. Irene Murphy, 90, of North Chesterfield, wife of Gordon Sly.
Spivey, Mrs. Virginia Fuquay, 98, of Chester, widow of Fred Willard Spivey.
Styles, Ms. Helen Amburn, 91, of Chester.
Timothy, Mr. Darrel Gene, 71, of North Chesterfield, husband of Joyce Timothy.
Turner, Mrs. Barbara Ann, 84, of Chesterfield, widow of Rodney William Turner Sr.
Williams, Mr. Richard Jr., of Chesterfield.

Trees in the Dogpound

Dogpound Aug 14, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
New coach, youth to lead the way at Meadowbrook

Football Aug 14, 2018 0

Meadowbrook High posted another worthy performance in 2017. Despite...
Familiar face to lead Warriors gridiron squad

Football Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: Manny Hickman Matoaca struggled at times in 2017,...
National Night Out

Community Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: Fred Martinez got his face painted by Hannah Daniels...
Buffalo Soldiers the topic at local banquet

Community Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: From left: Trooper John Nicholas, student hostess Tierra Wilcox,...
Ettrick Park building dedicated to local doctor

Community Aug 14, 2018 0

ABOVE: Matoaca district supervisor Steve Elswick is pictured with Dr....
