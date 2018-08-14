Recently deceased

Barden, Mr. Harry Rucker, 86, of Chesterfield, widower of Nancy Gills Barden. Boyd, Mr. Richard Lee, 64, of Chester, husband of Ellie Boyd. Brockwell, Mr. Bobby Wilton...

Barden, Mr. Harry Rucker, 86, of Chesterfield, widower of Nancy Gills Barden.

Boyd, Mr. Richard Lee, 64, of Chester, husband of Ellie Boyd.

Brockwell, Mr. Bobby Wilton Jr., 47, of Chesterfield.

Burton, Mrs. Belinda Dianne Morgan, 60, of Chesterfield, wife of J. Preston Burton Jr.

Byrd, Mrs. Virginia “Ginny” Lockett, 94, of Chesterfield, widow of Douglas H. Byrd.

Cowardin, the Rev. Stephen Paul, 71, of Chesterfield, husband of Susan Cowardin.

Dowdy, Mr. John Corbett, 84, of Chesterfield, a Korean War-era Army veteran, husband of Jean Dowdy.

Goldman, Ms. Marie Ann, 72, of Chesterfield.

Kelly, Mrs. Marilee, 71, of North Chesterfield, wife of James Kelly.

Kidd, Mr. Noel Hampton, 93, of Chesterfield, a Navy veteran of World War II, widower of Barbara Scott Kidd.

Kronmeister, Mrs. Carolyn Ripley, 81, of Chesterfield, wife of Billie Gray Kronmeister.

Marshall, Mr. Clarence “Babe” Alton, 81, of North Chesterfield, husband of Shirley Marshall.

Orchel, Mr. Stanley, 100, of Chester, an Army colonel WHO served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, widower of Barbara Ella Doyle Orchel.

Phillips, Mr. John Alvin Jr., 60, of Chesterfield, husband of Pam Roberts Phillips.

Sheffield, Mr. William Francis “Billy,” 81, of Chester, husband of Charlotte F. Sheffield.

Skinner, Mr. Andrew Robert Jr., 86, of Chester, formerly of Simpsonville, N.C., and Fredericksburg, husband of Greta Oakes Skinner.

Sly, Mrs. Irene Murphy, 90, of North Chesterfield, wife of Gordon Sly.

Spivey, Mrs. Virginia Fuquay, 98, of Chester, widow of Fred Willard Spivey.

Styles, Ms. Helen Amburn, 91, of Chester.

Timothy, Mr. Darrel Gene, 71, of North Chesterfield, husband of Joyce Timothy.

Turner, Mrs. Barbara Ann, 84, of Chesterfield, widow of Rodney William Turner Sr.

Williams, Mr. Richard Jr., of Chesterfield.