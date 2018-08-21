Trending
The Horn family participated in the July Jingle Run on July 28 at Pocahontas State Park. From left are Daniel Horn, Braydan Horn and Heather Horn, with “Little Horn” on her back. More than $9,000 was raised from the second annual event to benefit the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother program. The funds collected will help more than 4,500 individuals with food, clothes, toys and books this December. The event featured a 5K Run/Walk and a 1K Kids Run that drew 176 runners and walkers.

