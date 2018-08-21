Trending
New Beulah Elementary readies for opening day

New Beulah Elementary readies for opening day

August 21, 2018

ABOVE: A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the new Beulah Elementary School at 5441 Beulah Road. From left are: county supervisors... New Beulah Elementary readies for opening day

ABOVE: A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the new Beulah Elementary School at 5441 Beulah Road. From left are: county supervisors chair Dorothy Jaeckle, interim school superintendent Rusty Fairheart, school board member Carrie Coyner, school board member Dianne Smith, former school board member David Wyman, school board chair John Erbach, Beulah Elementary principal Christina Allen-Roach, former Beulah principal Mary Jean Hunt, county supervisor James Holland, state Rep. Riley Ingram, school board vice chair Rob Thompson, and county administrator Joe Casey.

