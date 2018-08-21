Recently deceased

Anderson, Mrs. Charlotte Clement, 82, of North Chesterfield, wife of the Rev. M. Arthur Anderson. Flory, Mrs. Laura Williams, 92, of Chesterfield, widow of...

Anderson, Mrs. Charlotte Clement, 82, of North Chesterfield, wife of the Rev. M. Arthur Anderson.

Flory, Mrs. Laura Williams, 92, of Chesterfield, widow of Tom Williams, wife of Charles Russell Flory.

Goldman, Ms. Marie Ann, 72, of Chesterfield.

Gurganus, Mrs. Catherine Curtis, 88, of Chester, wife of William J. Gurganus Sr.

Hunt, Mrs. Marie Angle, 75, of Chesterfield, wife of David Foster Hunt.

James, Mr. Lekeith Ovel, 67, of North Chesterfield, husband of Sharon Williams James.

Kincaid, Mrs. Barbara Nester, 77, of Chester, wife of John Filmore Kincaid.

Lawson, Ms. Patricia Burton, 81, of Chesterfield.

Perkinson, Mr. Zachary A., 24, of Chesterfield, fiancé of Jillian Barnes.

Perry, Ms. Barbara Ann, 75, of North Chesterfield.

Phelps, Mr. Joseph Howell, 83, of Chester, a Marine Corps veteran, widower of Nancy Phelps.

Powers, Mr. Howard Sidney III, 72, of Chester, a Navy veteran, widower of Donna Alcock Powers.

Radford, Mrs. Judy Searcey, 62, of Chester, wife of John M. Radford Jr.

Rast, Mr. Harry Lesel Jr., of Chesterfield, husband of Judy Rast.

Rose, Mr. Guy B. “G.B.” Jr., 85, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran.

Singleton, Mr. Frederick, 83, of Chesterfield, husband of Anita Singleton.

Styles, Ms. Helen Amburn, 91, of Chester.

Swain, Mr. George Davis, of Chesterfield, a Vietnam War veteran and Army retiree, husband of Maria Swain.

Sweat, Mr. Charles Jeffrey, 56, of Matoaca, husband of Brenda Wood Sweat.

Swift, Ms. Carla Fay, 36, of Chesterfield.

Turek, Mrs. Patricia Crockett, 73, of Chesterfield, wife of Arthur Turek Sr.

Vines, Mr. Earnest “DJ Quick” Jr., 56 of Chester.

Wallace, Mrs. Doris Holt, 94, of Chester, widow of George Dock Wallace.

Williams, Mrs. Harriet Lee Berkley, 79, of North Chesterfield, wife of Channing G. Williams.

Williams, Mr. Richard Jr., 74, of Chesterfield, widower of Mary L. Andrews Williams.