Trending

Recently deceased

Obituaries August 21, 2018 Press release 0

Anderson, Mrs. Charlotte Clement, 82, of North Chesterfield, wife of the Rev. M. Arthur Anderson. Flory, Mrs. Laura Williams, 92, of Chesterfield, widow of...

Anderson, Mrs. Charlotte Clement, 82, of North Chesterfield, wife of the Rev. M. Arthur Anderson.
Flory, Mrs. Laura Williams, 92, of Chesterfield, widow of Tom Williams, wife of Charles Russell Flory.
Goldman, Ms. Marie Ann, 72, of Chesterfield.
Gurganus, Mrs. Catherine Curtis, 88, of Chester, wife of William J. Gurganus Sr.
Hunt, Mrs. Marie Angle, 75, of Chesterfield, wife of David Foster Hunt.
James, Mr. Lekeith Ovel, 67, of North Chesterfield, husband of Sharon Williams James.
Kincaid, Mrs. Barbara Nester, 77, of Chester, wife of John Filmore Kincaid.
Lawson, Ms. Patricia Burton, 81, of Chesterfield.
Perkinson, Mr. Zachary A., 24, of Chesterfield, fiancé of Jillian Barnes.
Perry, Ms. Barbara Ann, 75, of North Chesterfield.
Phelps, Mr. Joseph Howell, 83, of Chester, a Marine Corps veteran, widower of Nancy Phelps.
Powers, Mr. Howard Sidney III, 72, of Chester, a Navy veteran, widower of Donna Alcock Powers.
Radford, Mrs. Judy Searcey, 62, of Chester, wife of John M. Radford Jr.
Rast, Mr. Harry Lesel Jr., of Chesterfield, husband of Judy Rast.
Rose, Mr. Guy B. “G.B.” Jr., 85, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran.
Singleton, Mr. Frederick, 83, of Chesterfield, husband of Anita Singleton.
Styles, Ms. Helen Amburn, 91, of Chester.
Swain, Mr. George Davis, of Chesterfield, a Vietnam War veteran and Army retiree, husband of Maria Swain.
Sweat, Mr. Charles Jeffrey, 56, of Matoaca, husband of Brenda Wood Sweat.
Swift, Ms. Carla Fay, 36, of Chesterfield.
Turek, Mrs. Patricia Crockett, 73, of Chesterfield, wife of Arthur Turek Sr.
Vines, Mr. Earnest “DJ Quick” Jr., 56 of Chester.
Wallace, Mrs. Doris Holt, 94, of Chester, widow of George Dock Wallace.
Williams, Mrs. Harriet Lee Berkley, 79, of North Chesterfield, wife of Channing G. Williams.
Williams, Mr. Richard Jr., 74, of Chesterfield, widower of Mary L. Andrews Williams.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Speed is the key for Thomas Dale Knights

Speed is the key for Thomas Dale Knights

Football Aug 21, 2018 0

Thomas Dale turned in another great season last year,...
Taylor ushers in a new era at L.C. Bird

Taylor ushers in a new era at L.C. Bird

Football Aug 21, 2018 0

Perhaps the biggest statement that a 7-4 L.C. Bird...

Recently deceased

Obituaries Aug 21, 2018 0

Anderson, Mrs. Charlotte Clement, 82, of North Chesterfield, wife of the...

Love our neighbors as ourselves

Fire & Life Safety Aug 21, 2018 0

This is one of the most difficult subjects that I have...

Guardian angel in the Dogpound

Dogpound Aug 21, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound....
New Beulah Elementary readies for opening day

New Beulah Elementary readies for opening day

Community Aug 21, 2018 0

ABOVE: A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, Aug. 14,...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.