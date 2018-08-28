Dogpound guardian angel overtime

Hello and welcome back to the Dogpound, where we have been trying to very careful and safe. As I stated in my last article...

As I stated in my last article I almost became a hood ornament, and I had a second example I wanted to share with you, but ran out of space. Example No. 2: my middle daughter is really into physical fitness and she recommended that I drink almond milk with a whey protein powder and throw in some fruit as well. Since I need all the help I can get, I started drinking this mixture a couple of times a week after my regular gym workout. I have been making several servings at a time by putting everything into a blender, but it became a hassle having to clean the blender, plus the bananas in the blend tend to quickly turn even though they were stored in the refrigerator. So

I figure I could just make a glass at a time and mix it all together with a fork, and I could eat the banana right out of the peeling, versus trying to squash it in the glass.

Along with adding some cinnamon powder for taste, the process worked pretty well till the other day. I made a glass, and I was sitting at the table reading a magazine while taking sips of my drink. I happened to notice that along one edge of my glass, about an inch down, the powder had clumped together instead of mixing in with the milk. I didn’t have anything handy to break the clump off the glass, and being too tired to get up and get another fork…I figured I could just turn the glass around and let the milk flow over the clump and all would be good. As it turns out…that was not a great idea. The clump did come loose, but not all of the powder got saturated with moisture and so it exploded in my mouth like a dust storm. I don’t know if you remember or not….some time back there was a stupid YouTube challenge, where you got some innocent victim to swallow a spoonful of cinnamon or like spice and then watched with hilarity as they gasped for air. That happened to me…less the hilarity [big time!]. I thought I was going to have a very serious problem…I had no moisture in my mouth or throat…I was gagging…I rushed to the refrigerator and got a bottle of water and drank half of it down to trying to get my throat back. It took a good 15 minutes of coughing and drinking water before I felt comfortable enough to finish my protein drink. I don’t think I would have suffocated or anything…I could breathe through my nose…it was just this really weird and awful sensation that I, for one, do not want to repeat again…ever! As a sidebar, Labor Day is this weekend; a holiday where we tip our hat to all of you American workers who have helped make this country the world economic success it is today. Proving time and time again, given an even playing field, we will out hustle and out work our worldly competition. Enjoy your day off!

That is all I have for you today. I am going to go fix supper, and you can bet I am going to be very careful. LOL As always be good, do good, play safe, and remember, please do not try any of those stupid YouTube challenges; more than one person has been seriously hurt.

– JR