Recently deceased

Bragaw, Mr. Rexford Townsend III, 70, of North Chesterfield, husband of Judy Ann Bragaw.
Cole, Ms. Charlotte R., 71, of North Chesterfield.
Crowder, Mrs. Mary Dunnavant, 66, of Chester, wife of Harold Crowder Jr.
Grundy, Mr. John R. (Dick), 74, Edgewater, Fla, formerly of Chester, husband of Bettie Grundy.
Heath, Mrs. Mary Jane, 87, of Chesterfield, widow of Garland Earl Heath.
Hendrick, Mr. Gerald “Jerry,” 68, of Chester, a Vietnam War Army veteran.
Johnson, Mr. Charles Edward Sr., 75, of South Chesterfield, husband of Robnette Juntia Bowser Johnson.
Johnson, Mr. Louis L., of Chesterfield.
Lyman, Mr. William Scott, 73, of Chesterfield, widower of Kathleen Kay Lyman.
Newton, Mr. Herbert W., 82, of North Chesterfield, husband of Ethel Newton.
Rothe, Mrs. Kathy Kay Siana, 52, of Chesterfield, wife of Martin Rothe.
