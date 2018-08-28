Trending

Recently deceased

Obituaries August 28, 2018 Press release 0

Bragaw, Mr. Rexford Townsend III, 70, of North Chesterfield, husband of Judy Ann Bragaw. Cole, Ms. Charlotte R., 71, of North Chesterfield. Crowder, Mrs. Mary Dunnavant, 66,...

Bragaw, Mr. Rexford Townsend III, 70, of North Chesterfield, husband of Judy Ann Bragaw.
Cole, Ms. Charlotte R., 71, of North Chesterfield.
Crowder, Mrs. Mary Dunnavant, 66, of Chester, wife of Harold Crowder Jr.
Grundy, Mr. John R. (Dick), 74, Edgewater, Fla, formerly of Chester, husband of Bettie Grundy.
Heath, Mrs. Mary Jane, 87, of Chesterfield, widow of Garland Earl Heath.
Hendrick, Mr. Gerald “Jerry,” 68, of Chester, a Vietnam War Army veteran.
Johnson, Mr. Charles Edward Sr., 75, of South Chesterfield, husband of Robnette Juntia Bowser Johnson.
Johnson, Mr. Louis L., of Chesterfield.
Lyman, Mr. William Scott, 73, of Chesterfield, widower of Kathleen Kay Lyman.
Newton, Mr. Herbert W., 82, of North Chesterfield, husband of Ethel Newton.
Rothe, Mrs. Kathy Kay Siana, 52, of Chesterfield, wife of Martin Rothe.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

TDHS golfers defeat Dinwiddie

Golf Aug 28, 2018 0

The Thomas Dale High School golf team downed Dinwiddie last week,...

Thomas Dale shuts out Cosby, readies for ‘Battle of Chester’

Football Aug 28, 2018 0

Despite some doubts about holes left by seniors who graduated, Thomas...
Bird opens season with close win over Meadowbrook

Bird opens season with close win over Meadowbrook

Football Aug 28, 2018 0

ABOVE: Grunt work: L.C. Bird’s Javonte Tuppince and Meadowbrook’s...

Dogpound guardian angel overtime

Dogpound Aug 28, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the Dogpound, where we have been...

Recently deceased

Obituaries Aug 28, 2018 0

Bragaw, Mr. Rexford Townsend III, 70, of North Chesterfield, husband of Judy...

Are you ready?

Fire & Life Safety Aug 28, 2018 0

A house fire in Engine 11’s first due caused a family...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.