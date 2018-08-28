TDHS golfers defeat Dinwiddie
The Thomas Dale High School golf team downed Dinwiddie last week, 190-210, at the Meadowbrook Country Club.
Jack Brockwell’s 39 was the medalist for the day on the nine-hole par 36 course.
Other finishers for the Knights were: Anna White, 44, Nick Papakostas, 47, and Aliyah Kellum, 61.
Cody Stanford led Dinwiddie with a 43. He was followed by: Trent Henshaw, 49, Taylor Miller, 58, and Ethan Townsend, 60.
