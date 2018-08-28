Trending

TDHS golfers defeat Dinwiddie

GolfSports August 28, 2018 Press release 0

The Thomas Dale High School golf team downed Dinwiddie last week, 190-210, at the Meadowbrook Country Club. Jack Brockwell’s 39 was the medalist for...

The Thomas Dale High School golf team downed Dinwiddie last week, 190-210, at the Meadowbrook Country Club.

Jack Brockwell’s 39 was the medalist for the day on the nine-hole par 36 course.

Other finishers for the Knights were: Anna White, 44, Nick Papakostas, 47, and Aliyah Kellum, 61.

Cody Stanford led Dinwiddie with a 43. He was followed by: Trent Henshaw, 49, Taylor Miller, 58, and Ethan Townsend, 60.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

TDHS golfers defeat Dinwiddie

Golf Aug 28, 2018 0

The Thomas Dale High School golf team downed Dinwiddie last week,...

Thomas Dale shuts out Cosby, readies for ‘Battle of Chester’

Football Aug 28, 2018 0

Despite some doubts about holes left by seniors who graduated, Thomas...
Bird opens season with close win over Meadowbrook

Bird opens season with close win over Meadowbrook

Football Aug 28, 2018 0

ABOVE: Grunt work: L.C. Bird’s Javonte Tuppince and Meadowbrook’s...

Dogpound guardian angel overtime

Dogpound Aug 28, 2018 0

Hello and welcome back to the Dogpound, where we have been...

Recently deceased

Obituaries Aug 28, 2018 0

Bragaw, Mr. Rexford Townsend III, 70, of North Chesterfield, husband of Judy...

Are you ready?

Fire & Life Safety Aug 28, 2018 0

A house fire in Engine 11’s first due caused a family...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.