Man charged with assaulting child

September 6, 2018

Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a child at a residence on Grand Oaks Forest Circle in Chester Aug. 14. At about...

Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a child at a residence on Grand Oaks Forest Circle in Chester Aug. 14.

At about 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15, police responded to the residence for reported child abuse. The investigation indicates that on Aug. 14, Carlus A. Tucker Jr., 25, intentionally suffocated an infant girl for an unknown period of time. When the child’s mother became aware of the assault Aug. 15, she called police. Tucker, who lives in the 5200 block of Grand Oaks Forest Circle, fled when he learned that police had been called. The child was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation and has since been released.

Police arrested Tucker on Friday, Aug. 17, and held him on charges of attempted murder, malicious wounding, felony child neglect, felony domestic assault and grand larceny. He is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail.

