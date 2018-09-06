Police arrest second suspect in crash that killed boy

ABOVE: Jose A. Gonzalez-Flores (left); Edilberto Hernandez-Perez (right) CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police arrested a second man in relation to a fatal...

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield County police arrested a second man in relation to a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of Belmont Road and Sue Jean Drive at about 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Police said a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup struck a 2000 Toyota Camry. The driver of the pickup fled the scene of the crash. The occupants of the Toyota, a 26-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, a 7-year-old male, and a 4-year-old male, were all injured in the crash. The adults, who are the parents of the juveniles, sustained serious injuries, and both juveniles sustained life-threatening injuries. All four victims were transported to an area hospital, where the 4-year-old male, identified as Elias Camacho of Richmond, died as a result of his injuries.

Police located the suspect vehicle, and the investigation initially indicated that Edilberto Hernandez-Perez, 28, of the 4100 block of Lamplighter Court in Chesterfield, was driving the truck at the time of the crash. Hernandez-Perez was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and driving without a license. Hernandez-Perez is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail.

Further investigation indicates that Jose A. Gonzalez-Flores, 28, of the 4600 block of Peppercorn Place, was driving the suspect vehicle at the time of the crash. After the crash, Gonzalez-Flores abandoned the suspect vehicle in the area of Lamplighter Drive and fled on foot to Hernandez-Perez’s residence. Hernandez-Perez then drove Gonzalez-Flores back to his residence in another vehicle. The two men are friends.

Gonzalez-Flores was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with felony hit and run, driving while suspended and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the charges against Hernandez-Perez.

Hernandez-Perez is residing illegally in the U.S., according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch report, and Gonzalez-Flores’ status – although not clear – makes him subject to deportation.