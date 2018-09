Recently deceased

Ambs, Mrs. Elizabeth Anne, 75, of Chester, wife of Stephen P. Ambs. Freeburger, Mrs. Helen Louise Talley, 83, of Chester, wife of Barron Henry...

Ambs, Mrs. Elizabeth Anne, 75, of Chester, wife of Stephen P. Ambs.

Freeburger, Mrs. Helen Louise Talley, 83, of Chester, wife of Barron Henry Freeburger.

Henderson Burrus, Ms. Krissia Ansara, 20, of Chesterfield.

Jackson, Ms. Marquita M. “Bubbles,” 39, of Chesterfield.

May, Mrs. Margaret, 83, of Chesterfield, wife of Bill May.

Mc Millian, Mrs. Gladys Scruggs, 81, of North Chesterfield, widow of William R. McMillian.

Mead, Ms. Colleen Montague, 90, of North Chesterfield.

Narron, Mr. James Earl, of Chester, husband of Pat Narron.

Venci, Mr. William D., 81, of Chester, a Naval Reserve veteran.

Wenleder, Mr. Rudolf “Rudy” Bernard, 81, of Chesterfield, a Navy veteran, husband of Rene Wenleder.

White, Mr. Keith Allan, 58, of North Chesterfield.

Winbourne, Mrs. Christine Wylie, 71, of Chester, wife of Arthur Samuel Winbourne.