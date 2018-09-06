Tire store and other projects planned

A Discount Tire store is planned for 12030 Jefferson Davis Highway on a vacant lot across from Moore’s Lake Road. Discount Tire Co. of...

Discount Tire Co. of Scottsdale, Ariz., is planning to build a 26-feet high, 7,680-square-foot building on 1.03 acres. The building would come with 34 parking spaces.

The owner of the land is the John F. Alexander Exempt Trust.

Express Oil

An Express Oil is planned for a 5,234-square-foot building at 11301 Iron Bridge Road, next to O’Reilly Auto Parts and Ironbridge Corner Parkway.

The developer, VA Express LC of Richmond, plans to build on 1.16 acres. The site plan calls for 21 parkin spaces.

The Cove

The Cove at Magnolia Lakes residential community is planned at 6000 Magnolia Cove Circle.

Phase I calls for 14 single-family homes and two duplex multi-family homes on 10.71 acres.

The land is bordered by Chalkley Road to the east, Iron Bridge Road to the south and Blossom Point Road to the west.

Phase II calls for 64 condominium units of at least 1,500 square feet, each with a two-car garage. Phase II, which consists of 15.63 acres, also would include a banquet hall.

Office

C.F. Currin Jr. is planning an office on West Booker Road, south of Iron Bridge Road and east of Chalkley Road.

The one-story office would be 7,920 square feet on nearly three-quarters of an acre in a shopping center.

Railroad extension

DuPont Teijin Films Inc. is planning to build a railroad extension and loading road on land next to the James River.

The developed parcel is located between land owned by Chesterfield County and Philip Morris USA.

The total land parcel is 71.74 acres, with 18.6 acres currently developed. After the project is complete, 21.5 acres would be developed. The land is zoned I-3, heavy industrial.