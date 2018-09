After moving up into a new division, Woodland Pond Swim Team won their division this summer. They finished third overall at the championship swim...

After moving up into a new division, Woodland Pond Swim Team won their division this summer. They finished third overall at the championship swim meet. Above: the swimmers are celebrating with their trophies. Right: Woodland Pond’s coaching staff: Michael Senter, Sophie King, Meredith Daley, Jillian Butler, Mason Garrett.