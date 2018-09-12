Experts at creating personalized medicine: Chester’s own Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy

Continuing the tradition of a community pharmacy, pharmacists Sonny Currin R.Ph. and Chris Currin R.Ph. like to think that their pharmacy is one of...

Along with filling traditional medications, delivery service and mailing options, offering professional nutritional supplements on the retail side, and specialized packaging including unit dosing for the elderly including hospice, it is a compounding pharmacy. As Virginia’s first nationally accredited compounding pharmacy, Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy has been an industry leader in innovation and quality for over 22 years.

Pharmacy compounding is the art and science of creating personalized medications. Rx3 offers the ability to customize treatment sizes, dosages, strengths, and forms, and the ability to individually tailor medicines to each patient’s unique needs and preferences. The pharmacy employs licensed and experienced compounding pharmacists who provide prescription solutions that are simply not offered by commercial medicines. Rx3 also specializes in veterinary compounding, including equine medications.

The staff of highly trained pharmacists and pharmacy technicians employ many resources to ensure they are dispensing the highest quality products and providing the highest level of customer service for patients with access to a database of over 10,000 formulas. They can also create a dosage form that’s easy for the patient to use. This may allow the patient to better comply with the dosing and instructions, resulting in a better experience and more positive treatment outcome.

Rx3 pharmacists are also able to compound medications that are unavailable commercially due to a manufacturer back-order issue or medications that are no longer being produced commercially due to declining manufacturer interest.

Their goal is to provide patients and their healthcare providers with innovative pharmaceutical options and provide superior customer service. Rx3’s commitment to patient safety and customer service are the cornerstones of their thriving compounding pharmacy.

“Sometimes the best option, and possibly the most affordable option, for a doctor’s patient is a custom-made medication,” said Chris Currin, co-owner with his dad.

“Please know we are available to help in whatever capacity we can. We enjoy working closely with providers and patients. We’re always ready and able to assist in many areas.”

In 2016, Rx3 expanded their operation to include a second location west of Short Pump Town Center on West Broad Street. Rx3’s Chester location has been on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County since 2008.

In 2017, Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy received re-accreditation of: Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care after receiving their initial accreditation in 2007.

Rx3 pharmacists have distinguished themselves in their own right with honors and awards. The pharmacy itself was the winner of the Our Health Richmond Senior Living Silver Award in 2017.

Sonny has been a pharmacist in Chester for over 40 years. He has also proven himself as a dedicated public servant and longstanding business and civic leader. He has been an active volunteer and generous donor to the VCU School of Pharmacy. From 2011-2015, he also served as campaign chairman for VCU’s Center for Compounding Practice and Research.

Together with then dean Victor Yanchick, Sonny created the vision for a functioning instructional sterile compounding lab in the R. Blackwell Smith Building within the VCU School of Pharmacy. The $2.5 million facility, which opened in 2016, now trains hundreds of pharmacy students and practitioners on sterile compounding techniques and regulations.

Chris served as a preceptor of the residency program at Rx3. He lectures to both patient-based support groups and physicians groups on topics such as Pain Management and Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy. His post-graduate education has included certifications in Pain Management, Hospice Care, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy, and Sterile Compounding.

In addition to being an associate professor at VCU School of Pharmacy, Chris is associated with several professional affiliations, including American College of Apothecaries, Professional Compounding Centers of America, Virginia Pharmacy Association, and the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists. He was also the 2013 Our Health Best Bedside Manner Gold Award Winner. The award honors medical professionals who are voted on by the local community for their kindness, empathy, and attentiveness – attributes that go a long way in gaining patients’ trust and confidence.

Dr. Holly Lake, PHARMD of Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy has a passion for developing customized compounded medication options to help patients and for thinking outside-the-box to create personalized patient care solutions. She was named Gold Winner of the 2017 Our Health Richmond Bedside Manner Award.

In addition, Virginia Commonwealth University has honored Dr. Lake as one of their 2017-2018 Outstanding Preceptor Award winners. The Outstanding Preceptor Award recognizes a preceptor of Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience rotations who has demonstrated excellent precepting of at least two student pharmacists each year for at least two consecutive years and is nominated by students based on outstanding preceptor criteria.

Dr. Talonna Iser, pharmr specializes in specialty compounding, veterinary compounding, supplements, nutrition, wellness consultations, and hormone consultations at Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy, serving the entire central Virginia and Richmond area. She has distinguished herself as a: ASHP Primary Care Outcomes Fellow, ASHP Primary Care Family Practice Residency, Patient Education & Medication Reduction Counseling, Allopathic & Complimentary Medicine, and Botanical Medicine Certified.

Both pharmacy locations are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The Chester location, at 12230 Iron Bridge Rd., Suite C, is also open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information call (804) 717-5000, e-mail pharmacist@rx3pharmacy.com or visit www.rx3pharmacy.com.