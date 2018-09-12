Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound Hope you had a nice long Labor Day weekend. Mine was special. I...

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound Hope you had a nice long Labor Day weekend. Mine was special. I was able to attend the first game of the season for the Ohio State Buckeyes. We played Oregon State University, also OSU. Go figure!

Anyway, the weather was great. We were winning big time, and that 30-percent chance of rain decided to appear over the stadium walls, and we were instructed to leave our seats and seek shelter. We just got inside when the skies opened up, and it rained and rained. A 30-minute delay extended to over 75 minutes. We gave up early into the delay and left to go grab a bite to eat. Fortunately, we had special parking just a few minutes from the stadium, so we did not get too wet, and the Buckeyes went on to win 77-31.

Speaking of getting wet, I have been doing some hole filling around the pond and covering the new areas with grass seed and straw. Most of the areas I can reach with my garden hose, but there is one area that, even when using the jet stream setting, is still about 10 feet beyond my reach. So I grabbed another hose I had lying around and connected it to my other hose. I turned on the water and started my long walk down the hill to turn on the hose sprayer when I noticed, out of the corner of my eye, a small trickle of water coming out of the hose. Dang! Another leak where the hoses connect. As I turned toward the leak, that little leak turned into a geyser that took straight aim at me, hitting me square in the face. What are the odds? Less than 30 percent, but it still happened!

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“The odds of hitting your target go up dramatically if you aim at it.” — Dogpound Wisdom

NEWS BULLETIN

Knoxville, Tenn.: The police department reminded motorists via Facebook that all vehicles need working headlights. Included was a recent picture of a car stopped in Sweetwater, Tenn.; the owner of the car was ticketed twice that night for driving a car that had no headlights, but only flashlights tied to his bumpers with bungee cords. Makes hitting the high beam and low beam rather difficult. LOL

SMILE

Three guys go in for a job interview, all at the same office. The first one goes in and the interviewer says, “What’s the first thing you see when you look at me?”

The guy says, “That’s not too hard, you’ve got no ears.”

The interviewer says, “That’s it, get out, you’ll never be seen around here again.”

The second man takes his turn and is asked the same question.

The applicant replies, “Uh, you’ve got no ears.”

The interviewer throws the guy out, cursing and yelling that he’ll never get a job with his company.

As he is leaving, the second guy warns the third guy, “Listen man, whatever you do, don’t say he hasn’t got any ears. He’s so touchy with the ear thing.”

“Okay,” said man No. 3 on his way into the office.

Once inside he is told, “Name the first thing you notice when you look at me.”

Guy answers, “That’s easy, you wear contacts.” The interviewer was flabbergasted, “How on earth did you know that, son?”

“What? Are you stupid? You can’t wear glasses, you’ve got no ears!”

